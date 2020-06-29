World’s Best CEOs On Social Media Revealed
2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards recognize leaders using digital channels
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s top business leaders on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well digital channels like blogs, podcasts, and video, were announced today in the 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards, the first global awards for business influencers.
Recognizing business leaders who use their voices to inspire and influence, the awards highlight the growing importance of CEO and corporate activism in a business climate where staying on the sidelines is no longer an option. Applicants came from sectors as diverse as travel, retail, finance and technology, and ranged from solopreneurs to the heads of global companies including Goldman Sachs, Walmart, PayPal and Virgin Atlantic.
“The events of the past year, from the global pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement, have shown how critical it is for business leaders to share their voice,” said Caroline Carter, CSuite Digital Leadership Awards organizer and cofounder of CSuite Content, an independent executive communications agency. “Rather than stay behind the scenes, leaders are using their platform to inform and inspire others.”
The 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards were judged by an all-star panel of social media, business and media experts. Applicants were judged on factors including quality of content, level of engagement and ability to drive results.
The winners of the 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards are:
Best Leader on Instagram
Michele Romanow, President of Clearbanc
Best Leader on LinkedIn
David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs
Best Leader on Twitter
Jack Salzwedel, CEO of American Family Insurance
Best Leader on Facebook
Brian Scudamore, CEO of O2E Brands (1-800-GOT-JUNK?)
Best Video Leadership
Karen Cahn, CEO and Founder of iFundWomen
Best Podcast Hosted by a Business Leader
Mike Payne and Mitzi Payne, Hosts of Waves Social Podcast
Best Blog or Op-ed by a Business Leader
Ganes Kesari, Co-founder of Gramener
Business Leader Taking a Stand
Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal
Best Crisis Communications Leadership
Paulina Cameron, CEO of Forum for Women Entrepreneurs
About The 2020 CSuite Digital Leadership Awards
The CSuite Digital Leadership Awards is the first competition of its kind to recognize business leaders who inspire and influence on social media and digital channels. The awards are powered by CSuite Content, an independent executive communications agency.