New in-frame tool box from Minimizer hits aftermarket

Box can serve as either battery or tool compartment

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer’s line of poly tool boxes has seen its fair share of expansion over the past 12 months, highlighted by its biggest offering yet – a 50-inch box.

This time, however, Minimizer says it is focusing on solving a unique issue with the release of a new in-frame tool box.

“With increased environmental regulations, space is limited under the hood, and not everyone has room along the outside of the frame,” Minimizer Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said. “No matter what you need to store – whether it’s batteries or traditional tools – our in-frame tool box is located behind the cab and out of the way.”

Minimizer’s new in-frame box fits on 27 to 28.5-inch frames and has clearance for the driveshaft built into the bottom of the box.

“Our engineering team put a lot of time and thought into this new product, thinking of every potential issue,” Hansen said. “And like all of our tool boxes, the in-frame box won’t rust, crack, break, or need paint. Best of all, it comes with a lifetime guarantee.”

The Minimizer in-frame tool box can hold up to two group 30 or group 31 batteries and comes exclusively in black.

“With frames being overwhelmingly black, the box will blend in nicely,” Hansen said.

You can learn more about Minimizer’s new in-frame tool box by visiting https://www.minimizer.com/product/in-frame-toolbox/.

Steve Hansen
Minimizer
800-248-3855
steve@minimizer.com

