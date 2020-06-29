PLDO Partner Gene M. Carlino is Honored with the 2020 Rhode Island Bar Journal Lauren E. Jones, Esq. Writing Award
I am delighted to be selected for this recognition and it is my honor to be among the great contributors to the magazine and past winners of this prestigious award.”JOHNSTON, RI, US, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Gene M. Carlino, a prominent estate, trust and tax attorney, was the recipient of the 2020 Rhode Island Bar Journal Lauren E. Jones, Esq. Writing Award for his article, "A Review of the SECURE Act and Its Effect on Estate Planning with Retirement Asset," that was published in the November/December 2019 edition.
Cited for its presentation excellence and timeliness of an important legal issue for practitioners, the scholarly article provided a comprehensive, in-depth review of the now enacted SECURE Act or “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement,” which represents transformative change to the income tax and administrative laws affecting individual retirement accounts and employer sponsored 401(k) plans. (The SECURE Act became effective on January 1, 2020.)
“At the time that I wrote the article, my intention was to provide clarifying information about this complex piece of legislation because it affected individuals, families and business, as well as their financial advisors, tax preparers and attorneys. It is exciting that the bill ultimately passed by Congress addressed some of the areas of concern highlighted in the article,” said Attorney Carlino. “I am delighted to be selected for this recognition and it is my honor to be among the great contributors to the magazine and past winners of this prestigious award.”
Attorney Carlino is a highly respected attorney with more than 30 years of experience in all areas of estate and tax planning and administration, probate administration and trust litigation, and Medicaid planning and Elder Law. His significant experience in Elder Law includes advising individuals and families in all phases of the long-term care and Medicaid planning, and handling appeals through the state administrative hearing process. The depth and breadth of his experience is extensive in all areas of his practice and includes estate planning for high net worth individuals, asset protection and representing individuals before the Internal Revenue Service in contested assessments during the examination phase, before the Appeals Division, and at trial in the United States Tax Court, the United States Court of Federal Claims, and the Federal District Court. In addition, Attorney Carlino advises clients in all matters of federal income tax planning, including structuring and implementing like-kind exchanges from routine to a highly sophisticated nature, and advising corporate taxpayers and shareholders in connection with tax-free reorganizations.
Attorney Carlino earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, his LLM in Taxation from New York University School of Law and a B.S. in Accountancy from Providence College, magna cum laude. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) Tax Steering Committee and former Rhode Island Chapter President of NAELA, a national public policy advocacy group dedicated to the unique needs of the elder population.
