PFSweb Pledges its Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion

ALLEN, Texas, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is pledging its commitment to workplace diversity and inclusion. Specifically, the company has engaged The FutureWork Institute (FWI), a well-respected leader in the field, to help develop a phased approach for further enhancing diversity and inclusion within the company.



FWI will help lead PFSweb through a three-phased approach, including Admission, Listening, and Action, where the company will enable permanent change within the organization and advocate for permanent change within our communities. Throughout the phases, interviews, focus groups and surveys are conducted to gather valuable insights and data.

In addition, CEO Mike Willoughby has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. The pledge outlines a specific set of actions that participating organizations will take to cultivate diversity, including:

Creating and maintaining a workplace environment that allows for conversations about diversity and inclusion;

Implementing and expanding unconscious bias education to help employees recognize, acknowledge, and minimize any potential blind spots they may have;

Sharing both successful best practices and programs and unsuccessful actions around diversity and inclusion; and

Creating and sharing strategic inclusion and diversity plans with their board of directors or equivalent governing bodies.

“Words without actions are worse than silence, so today we are making this important commitment and strategic investment to diversity and inclusion at a pivotal time in our company’s history,” commented Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “With the assistance of FWI, we are moving forward with a sense of urgency while still being intentional to take our time in the Listening phase to compile a thorough understanding of our company’s status. Afterward, an Inclusion Council will be formed to move us through the Action phase and create specific implementation plans. I am personally overseeing these efforts, and I look forward to the change we will enable at our company for our valued employees.”

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX, with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

About The FutureWork Institute

The FutureWork Institute is a global consulting firm that translates future trends in the workplace and marketplace to transform organizations. FWI helps clients discover innovative ways to unleash the full potential of diversity and inclusion for business results. We see diversity and inclusion as a deeply rooted change process that involves a:

MindShift: to see diversity and inclusion as a business strategy and make it a business priority.



HeartShift: to feel the power of diversity and inclusion and the impact of exclusion.



SkillShift: to give leaders, managers, and individuals the tools and skills they need to leverage diversity and inclusion for results.

About CEO Action

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at www.CEOAction.com .