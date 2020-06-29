Bizcommunity - community, immunity and unity are in our name

This July #BizUnity Month will replace the former Mandela Month but, still, retain the same objectives - focusing on companies standing together for good! This is a prime opportunity for a sponsor to be seen to be standing up and together for SA business.

Sticking together, in familiar circles, is a natural instinct. Especially in times of danger or uncertainty; there’s safety in numbers. Herds, hives and communities provide ‘herd immunity’ or ‘herd protection’ against threats.

Economic herd immunity

At a recent Kantar webinar, commenting on how companies might respond to current pandemic crises, Lynn Gordon shared the insight that “One of the most important things brands can do now is to provide signals of safety for consumers.”

What are ‘signals of safety’?

How can brands provide an enhanced sense of safety for consumers through these times? Brand owners, we are assured, who continue to communicate and connect with consumers through ‘a crisis’, will emerge stronger on ‘the other side’ but what can they really do?

From social isolation to social cohesion

Arguably, what is needed now are not traditional emotive brand assurances such as “We’ve always been there for you” or “We deliver”, but more qualified, ‘hand-holding’ insights. Brand communications can provide these ‘signals of safety’ now, by steering consumers towards specific or regular brand rituals, familiar touchpoints and solutions.

When your brand’s got your back

Perhaps brand owners have the opportunity (and responsibility) now to revisit exactly what it is they really mean in people’s lives, by asking questions such as:

Why should customers prioritise our products, services and brands in their lives now?

When and where is the best time for us to connect?

How can we assist with common problems - time management, digital overload, isolation, skills gaps, self-care?

What do consumers need to do now?

What do they need to know now?

How will we all benefit?

How, when and where can our consumers most easily access our solution touchpoints?

Answering these questions will allow brand owners to continue to speak to consumers, in a unique brand voice while taking cognisance of the need for appropriate tone. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many of South Africa’s leading brands have already successfully been doing just that, and many more will follow, asking how our brands can enhance peace of mind for overwhelmed consumers.

Bizcommunity - community, unity and immunity are in our name

As the media brand with the word 'community' in our name, social cohesion is in our DNA! Bizcommunity’s mission has always been to provide these sought after touchpoints of safety, a go-to home on the web, the ‘herd immunity’ - promising business communities, delivering business communities.

Sponsorship and leadership

The recent Bizcommunity #YouthMonth content feature, showcasing the energy and optimism of SA youth, made possible by the Thuthuka Bursary Fund is a prime example of sponsorship in these times. Showcasing the inspirational content curated by our editors across 19 sectors, it demonstrates the ‘business immunity’ brands can provide right now. By choosing to ‘make possible’ the upcoming #BizUnity Month content on Biz, sponsors will be sending out ‘signals of safety’ to the hundreds of young companies and individuals who we showcase on a daily basis.

Make #BizUnity possible…

Be seen to be leading whole sectors and business conversations, whilst reaping the returns of exposure via month-long top story and multi-industry exposure.

About #BizUnity Month on Biz: “Formerly Mandela Month, our upcoming July #BizUnity Content Feature, focuses on companies standing together for good. A prime opportunity for a sponsor to be seen to be standing together with their industry.” Find out more

Into the fold, not out in the cold

Company websites and social media are like satellites in cyberspace, but if immunity is to be found in the herd, it makes some sense to bring yours into the fold. Biz Press Offices, BizListings, Recruiter Listings, free daily newsletter subscriptions and sponsorships are intended to provide these safe touchpoints for South African and African business communities and readers.

You can find all options on the Biz Product and Rate Card or get in touch with us to make unity, community and immunity possible via Bizcommunity platforms.