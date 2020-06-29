Xunlei Announces $20 million Share Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator of shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved a plan under which the Company may repurchase up to $20 million of its shares over the next 12 months (the “Share Buyback Program”). The board will review the share repurchase program periodically and, if needed, adjust its size and terms.



Under the Share Buyback Program, repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at the prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The shares to be repurchased can be both its ADS and common shares. The repurchase plan will be funded from the Company’s cash balance. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments of approximately $255.7 million, and the balance of bank borrowings was about $11.2 million.

Mr. Jinbo Li, the chairman and the chief executive officer of Xunlei, stated that, “After reviewing the financial conditions of the Company and expected capital expenditure plan for the coming quarters, the board of directors of Xunlei approved this Share Buyback Program as one of the corporate initiatives to be taken this year to enhance shareholder value. I have strong confidence in the outlook of the Company.”

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

