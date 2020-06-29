Working it out: Is remote work here to stay?

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa ON, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working through COVID-19: Remote work support survey

Ottawa, ON. JUNE 29, 2020 – It has been over 100 days since COVID-19 first disrupted the everyday lives of Canadians. The Conference Board of Canada found that nearly two-thirds of organizations currently have at least 60 per cent of their employees working remotely. As part of the Working Through COVID-19 series, our researchers are asking big questions: Is remote work here to stay? Will remote workers be on-the-hook for home office expenses?

The Conference Board of Canada asked organizations across the country how they plan to support their remote workforce. Results of the survey, released today, are available here: Working Through COVID-19: Remote Work Support Survey.

“Before the pandemic hit, most organizations had less than 20 per cent of their workforce working remotely” says Allison Cowan, Director of Human Capital at The Conference Board of Canada. “Many employers are still considering their long-term plans, but early results suggest that many employees will eventually be called back to the workplace.”

Highlights:

In the medium-term, 55 per cent of employers will be keeping at least half of their workforce remote.

More than half of organizations are allowing employees to take home their chair, signaling that remote work will continue—at least for the foreseeable future—and employers are considering ergonomic needs.

In addition to allowing employees to take office equipment home with them, 40 per cent of organizations also provide an allowance, or reimburse home office costs to some degree.

These findings are part of The Conference Board of Canada’s Working Through COVID-19 series. Themes explored so far are:

Stay tuned for updates as this situation evolves.

About The Conference Board of Canada

The Conference Board of Canada is Canada’s foremost independent, non-partisan, and evidenced-based applied research organization. We equip leaders and decision-makers with the economic reports, custom research, data, networks and events they need to solve our country’s most pressing challenges. Our focus areas include Canadian Economics, Energy & Environment, Innovation & Technology, Immigration and more. We stand at the intersection of research and policy, where insights meet impact.

Follow The Conference Board of Canada on Twitter @ConfBoardofCda

Media contact:

media@conferenceboard.ca or 1-866-242-0075

Corp Comm The Conference Board of Canada 1-866-242-0075 media@conferenceboard.ca