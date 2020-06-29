NV5 Awarded $12 Million Program Management Contract by Caltrans

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $12 million contract by the California Department of Transportation – District 6 to provide construction management not at risk services, including on-call construction inspection, office engineering, claims resolution, and constructability support services for transportation facilities throughout Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, and Madera Counties. Work has already begun on the contract, which has a duration of 36 months.



Since 2003, NV5 has been selected to provide construction engineering and inspection services in 10 of Caltrans’ 12 Districts to support transportation projects in 49 of California’s 58 counties.

“We are pleased to have been selected to perform construction inspection and management services on Caltrans projects that will impact the critical transportation infrastructure in the District 6 service area,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Improvements to transportation safety, reliability, and sustainability are essential during both good and bad economic cycles, and we are proud of the longstanding partnership that we have built with Caltrans.”

“NV5’s Caltrans projects have grown in both size and complexity since our first project in 2003, and we appreciate the opportunity to deliver inspection and construction management services throughout the District 6 service area,” said Todd George, PE, COO Infrastructure West at NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions ranked #27 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, utility services, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

