Catalyst Biosciences Added to Russell 2000 Index

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index effective at the U.S. market open today, June 29, 2020.



The Annual Russell index reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. Russell 2000 Index® remains in place for one year and also means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indices.

Russell indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indices. Russell indices are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000 and the Russell index reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet needs in rare hematologic and complement-mediated disorders. Our protease engineering platform includes two late-stage clinical programs in hemophilia; a research program on engineering of subcutaneous (SQ) complement inhibitors; and a partnered preclinical development program with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The product candidates generated by our protease engineering platform have improved functionality and potency that allow for: SQ administration of recombinant coagulation factors and complement inhibitors; low-dose, high activity gene therapy constructs; and less frequently dosed intravitreal therapeutics. Our most advanced product candidate is marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA), a next-generation SQ FVIIa entering a Phase 3 registration study in late 2020. Our next most advanced product candidate is dalcinonacog alfa (DalcA), a next-generation SQ FIX, which has demonstrated efficacy and safety in a Phase 2b clinical trial in individuals with Hemophilia B. We have a discovery stage Factor IX gene therapy construct - CB 2679d-GT - for Hemophilia B, that has demonstrated superiority compared with the Padua variant in preclinical models. Finally, we have a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen for the development and commercialization of anti-complement Factor 3 (C3) pegylated CB 2782.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential benefits of products based on Catalyst’s engineered protease platform, plans to enter into a Phase 3 registration study of MarzAA in late 2020, the potential for MarzAA and DalcA to effectively and therapeutically treat hemophilia subcutaneously, the superiority of CB 2679d-GT over other gene therapy candidates and the Company’s collaboration with Biogen for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 for the potential treatment of geographic atrophy-associated dry age-related macular degeneration. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 virus and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of DalcA or MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

