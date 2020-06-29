Cidara Therapeutics Added to Russell 3000® Index

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective upon the U.S. market open today, June 29, 2020.



Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000 index and view this important milestone as validation of the progress we’ve achieved in communicating the value of our antifungal and antiviral programs to the investment community,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Moreover, we believe our inclusion in the Russell 3000 has the potential to further enhance shareholder value through increased institutional investor exposure and visibility for Cidara.”

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.



