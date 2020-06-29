Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,272 in the last 365 days.

Akz 30 bln spent on integrated municipal intervention plan projects

Lubango, ANGOLA, June 29 - At least 30 billion kwanzas was earmarked for the implementation of 665 projects of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).,

The information was released by minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior on Saturday in Lubango, southern Huila province.

Speaking at press conference, Manuel Nunes put at 1,700 the number of the projects to be completed until 2022, worth USD 2 billion from the Sovereign Fund.

Angola has been experiencing a period of economic downturn since 2016, a situation  worsened by covid-19 pandemic, said Manuel Júnior, who is also Coordinator for Inter-ministerial Commission for the Implementation of PIIM, launched on 27 June 2019.

According to him, this factor makes the country moving backwards  instead of progressing, thus causing undesirable social situations, such  as unemployment.

With the implementation of PIIM, the first of its kind in Angola and in view of its size, the official said to hope quality results and benefits the people.

Manuel Nunes was accompanied by the Minister of Territory Administration Marcy Lopes, the Secretary of State for Finance Aia Eza da Silva, Secretary of State for Territory Administration Laurinda Cardoso and governors from the country's 18 provinces.

 The minister inaugurated on Sunday the Humpata municipality Hospital, located 22 kilometers west from Lubango, the capital of Huila province.

,

You just read:

Akz 30 bln spent on integrated municipal intervention plan projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.