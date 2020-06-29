Rapid Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Networks To Drive Wi-Fi Analytics Market at 24.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030: P&S Intelligence

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Research Report: By Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), End Use (Smart Infrastructure, Retail, Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an increasing number of people using laptops, tablets, and smartphones, the concept of public Wi-Fi hotspots is becoming rapidly popular. This is why, between 2018 and 2023, a four-times rise is expected in the number of public Wi-Fi hotspots around the world. Compared to 169 million in 2018, 628 million public Wi-Fi hotspots are predicted to be available by 2023, at airports, public transportation settings, retail spaces, healthcare centers, smart cities, and stadiums, according to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence



This factor would be primarily responsible for fueling the growth of the global Wi-Fi analytics market , which will be valued $52,975.5 million by 2030, at a 24.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because, by tracking the number of people using such hotspots and for how long, along with their usage trends, service providers would be able to scale up or down the coverage or bandwidth of the network, thus enhancing the user experience.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis

In the coming years, the service bifurcation, on the basis of component, is projected to witness higher CAGR, on account of the rising requirement for solution integration, maintenance, and aftersales support services. The providers of such services usually operate under partnership with companies offering address resolution protocol (ARP) scan tools and Wi-Fi routers, to mutually benefit from the increasing demand for such solutions.

The Wi-Fi presence analytics bifurcation, based on application, would continue dominating the industry throughout the forecast period. This is ascribed to the fact that Wi-Fi analytics solutions are primarily being used to ascertain the number of people using a particular Wi-Fi network. Service providers are collecting data related to repeat and first-time users, physical location, and connection duration, in order to study their behavior and engage with them better.

Till 2030, faster growth in the market, at a 26.6% CAGR, is predicted to be experienced by the cloud deployment model. This is because cloud enables businesses operating in more than one location to store data on a central server and access it anytime, from anywhere. Moreover, deploying a solution on the cloud is easier than doing so on a local server, as in the former method, not every computer and local server has to be manually configured; the software can be simply deployed over the cloud, using the already configured server at the host data center, managed by the service provider.

The smart infrastructure category, under segmentation by end use, contributed the highest revenue to the Wi-Fi analytics market during the historical period (2014–2019). This is because city administrations are heavily using such solutions to track traffic patterns and how easy it is for people to travel through physical spaces during the rush hour. With such knowledge at their fingertips, provided by Wi-Fi-analytics-driven traffic heat maps and other solutions, city administrations are making their public transportation system and traffic management processes better and preparing for a sudden increase in the footfall in a particular city location.

Presently, North America holds the largest share in the industry, due to the presence of numerous vendors, which results in the easy availability and high usage of Wi-Fi analytics solutions. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada have a high purchasing power, which enables them to heavily invest in advanced technologies, including big data analytics and internet of things (IoT), among others. In the immediate future, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to adopt such solutions at the highest rate, owing to the rising demand for them from restaurants and retail stores, as well as the increasing uptake of smart devices. In addition, market players are expanding their operations in the region, to leverage the opportunities being offered by the untapped markets here.

Mergers and Acquisitions Define Market Competitive Landscape

Presently, the competitive landscape of the industry is defined by mergers and acquisitions, as the companies offering Wi-Fi analytics solutions are engaging in such measures in order to:

Improve their position in the market and benefit from the solution adoption boom

Integrate their technology and analytics capabilities with an array of devices

Leverage each other’s technology for higher sales

Enhance their offerings, especially those offered to large enterprises

Provide better Wi-Fi analytics solutions for indoor location services

The key companies operating in the global Wi-Fi analytics market are Aptilo Networks AB, Aruba Networks Inc., Blix Traffic, Bloom Intelligence LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud4Wi Inc., Eleven Software Inc., WeWork Companies LLC (Euclid Inc.), FLAME ANALYTICS S.L., Fortinet Inc., GoZone WiFi LLC, Soft Emirates, MetTel, InnoQuant Strategic Analytics S.L. (Moca), Presence Aware Tech Ltd., Purple Wifi Ltd., RetailNext Inc., Ruckus Networks (an Arris Company), Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel), Skyfii Limited, Spot Marketing Solutions B.V., Yelp Inc., Hughes Network Systems LLC, Locarise Inc., Juniper Networks Inc. (Mist), Aislelabs Inc., Omnia Information Pvt. Ltd. (i2e1), Beambox, SO Connect BV, and FGTECH INNOVATIONS LLP (FreeG WiFi).

