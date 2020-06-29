Safe-T® Launches its Zero-Trust Secure File Access Solution Received First Order from a Leading Intelligence Unit

The Solution is the First-to-Market SMB Proxy for Windows File Sharing

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that it has launched a unique implementation of its Zero-Trust Secure File Access (SFA) Solution as Server Message Block (SMB) Proxy for Windows File Sharing. The unique solution was selected by a leading intelligence unit, after successfully winning a tender process. The purchase order, in a gross amount of approximately US$225,000, is for a perpetual license, with a one-year maintenance period.

Shachar Daniel, Safe-T Group’s CEO, commented: “We are proud to be the first to introduce our Zero-Trust SFA solution as SMB proxy and to have been selected over other file access vendors to provide our solution to a leading intelligence unit specializing both in cyber and security. These achievements are important milestones for us as they reiterate our mission to provide world class, innovative cyber security products which not only fit business and commercial needs but which we believe are also perfectly suited to government and defense requirements. Our Zero-Trust SFA solution is unique and easy to deploy, and we believe it entails great potential in the market.”

The Safe-T Zero-Trust Secure File Access solution is part of Safe-T’s Zero+ family of products. This new implementation offers a simple and a smart means to provide employees and customers with secure access to corporate distributed file sharing over SMB operating systems, without exposing the direct SMB communication protocol to endpoint devices.

Safe-T’s SFA solution offers the following technical and operational benefits:

A Distributed File System Proxy for Microsoft Windows SMB servers;

Simplified installation, integration, and rollout process; and

Prevention of any unauthorized access or usage (changing original file format, encrypting files, ransomware attacks, etc.).

The SFA solution leverages the organization’s existing infrastructure and provides end-users’ devices with secure HTTP/S-based communication only, to corporate networks. With the SFA solution, organizations can transform any distributed SMB Server into a Zero-Trust, access-controlled secure file access service, thus limiting exposure of sensitive information on a “need to know basis” only, while eliminating direct access to corporate distributed SMB servers and networks.

To provide secure access to distributed SMB servers’ storage, using HTTP/S protocol only, the SFA solution acts as a Distributed File System Proxy for Microsoft Windows SMB servers. Using any Web Client Desktop typically built-in under all Operating Systems (Windows, Mac, etc.), employees and customers can natively configure Drive Mapping under their Operating Systems.

The SFA solution adaptively learns group memberships and the corresponding permissions, so that New Technology File Systems (NTFS) and Access Control Lists (ACL) are enforced and reflected to endpoint users.

With Safe-T’s SFA solution, users are only able to see and access files according to their specific group and permissions and in conjunction with Safe-T’s Zero-Trust Network Access solutions. The SFA solution enables secure access to file sharing over HTTP/S for internal and external users, with or without the need for a VPN connection. The SFA solution allows organizations to share the secure map drive all over the world, without any need for third party integrations, or the use of SMB protocols. In addition, with the SFA solution, organizations can eliminate the use of SMB protocols between endpoint devices and file storages, to significantly reduce the chances of dangerous ransomware infection on centralized storages.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services, and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.



Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .



For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

