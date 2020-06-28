Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Sudan: Drawing competition programme

UNAMID Nepalese Peacekeepers in the Mission’s Team Site in Tawilla Team Site in North Darfur, concluded a drawing competition programme. The programme is part of other activities conducted by the peacekeepers to ease stress during COVID-19 and keep them mentally fit to implement the Mission’s mandate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

