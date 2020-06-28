Government extends pediatric intensive care countrywide

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 28 - The President of the Republic João Lourenço Saturday said that the Government should replicate pediatric intensive care units to other regions of the country, for a more humanized children care. ,

The Angolan Head of State was speaking to the press at the end of his visit to the new unit of the Emergency ward of the David Bernardino Pediatric Hospital, with capacity for 135 beds.

According to João Lourenço, having such a well equipped unit, only in the city of Luanda, will make the children, not only from the different municipalities of the capital but also from other provinces, come and end up overcrowding the capacity of these facilities, with the danger of their rapid degradation.

"Therefore, it makes sense to replicate this experience for other provinces," stressed the President as he watched the first eight patients enter the new Emergency Bank facilities.

Visibly satisfied, parents and children waved to the president of the Republic, who was accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and heads of different ministerial departments.

Regarding the extension of the replicas of pediatric intensive care, he indicated that it will depend on the health sector itself, which will make studies and extend according to the financial capacity it has, "but the ideal is to make more units of these in other parts of the country.

The President of the Republic considered that the new facilities of the Emergency Bank represent an important step in solving the health problems of the population, in particular the child.

"What we have just seen (...) makes us all proud. Whoever knew the Emergency Bank of the David Bernardino Paediatric Hospital shall compare what it was and what it is now", he said.

He recalled that, at the inauguration of the Field Hospital of the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), as part of fight against covid-19, he had announced that other units were being prepared to deal with cases of the pandemic.

He thanked the construction companies that, in record time, managed to make this adaptation and equip the facilities.

Emergency Ward

With 135 beds, the new unit of the Emergency Bank of the Pediatric Hospital has inpatient rooms and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the 135 beds, 47 are from the ICU, including 19 from neonatology (newborns). Each ICU bed is equipped with monitor, ventilator, pump and infusion syringe (electric).

The new structure, named after Paulo Adão de Campos, in honor to the Angolan gynecologist with more than 40 years of service, has short term emergency services, such as outpatient consultations and a field hospital.

The rehabilitation works and the equipment of the building, annexed to the Psychiatric Hospital of Luanda, were in charge of the construction companies Casais, Mota Engil, Makibe, Omatapalo and Inforcon, at zero cost, as part of their social responsibility.