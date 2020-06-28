Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Covid-19: Community cases obey WHO criteria

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 28 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said this Saturday in Luanda that the announcement of cases of community contamination of covid-19 follows criteria defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). ,

The Government has been questioned by several individuals in the country, especially the media, about the existence of cases of community transmission of covid-19, in Angola, due to the high numbers of local contamination and, above all, cases with unknown links.

 

In a statement to the press, at the end of his visit to the new Emergency Ward of the Luanda Paediatric Hospital, open today to the public, President João Lourenço clarified that, if the health authorities have not announced the existence of community contamination, it means that "the situation in Angola does not yet fit the criteria defined by the WHO".

 

"Therefore, if this happens (...), the competent authorities will certainly have to announce that the country has already entered into community contamination", he observed.

 

Asked about the possibility of a backward step in the ongoing containment actions, given the rising number of cases of the pandemic, he noted that, "in other countries this is happening and if we neglect, it could also happen in Angola".

 

According to the Executive Branch Holder, Angola is not special. "Angola can be different, depending, always, on our behavior and our attitudes".

 

He considered that if citizens continue to wear the mask, wash their hands frequently and keep the distance between people, it can be made the disconfinement without any "great risk" of increasing positive cases.

 

"So it's all up to us," concluded the Angolan Head of State.

 

 

 

The province of Luanda is in a worrying epidemiological situation", according to the authorities, after 32 positive cases of covid-19 were detected on Friday night, of which 28 from the capital, the highest number so far.

 

Angola currently registers 244 positive cases of covid-19, 26 of which have been identified by the health authorities as being of epidemiological link under study.

