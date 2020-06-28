Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update - Repeat COVID-19 PCR Test Negative for Three Persons

The Public Health Laboratory has confirmed that repeat PCR test for COVID-19 conducted on samples from the French, the Filipino and the United Emirates nationals who tested positive yesterday morning, have returned negative results for all three persons late last night.

Meanwhile the total number of positive PCR tests for COVID-19 from the group of West African seafarers is now 70.

Public Health Commissioner gives media interview today, Sunday 28th June at 10.30 am at the Red Roof Building of Seychelles Hospital.