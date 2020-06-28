Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,039 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update - Repeat COVID-19 PCR Test Negative for Three Persons

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles Download logo

The Public Health Laboratory has confirmed that repeat PCR test for COVID-19 conducted on samples from the French, the Filipino and the United Emirates nationals who tested positive yesterday morning, have returned negative results for all three persons late last night.

Meanwhile the total number of positive PCR tests for COVID-19 from the group of West African seafarers is now 70.

Public Health Commissioner gives media interview today, Sunday 28th June at 10.30 am at the Red Roof Building of Seychelles Hospital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update - Repeat COVID-19 PCR Test Negative for Three Persons

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.