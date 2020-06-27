DEADLINE ALERT for GRPN and WORX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN )

Class Period: November 4, 2019 – February 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Groupon made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Groupon failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Groupon was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Groupon was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Groupon’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX )

Class Period: April 13, 2020 – April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, SCWorx made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, SCWorx failed to disclose to investors: (1) that SCWorx’s supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) that SCWorx’s buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) that, as a result, SCWorx’s purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, SCWorx’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

