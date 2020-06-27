OWNR Wallet introduces a highly intuitive interface to manage EOS

/EIN News/ -- Estonia, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OWNR Wallet has joined the ranks of the few multi-currency wallets that support EOS.



EOS differs substantially from the majority of coins. Its blockchain has no mempool, so transactions are confirmed instantly. What also makes EOS so popular is its scalability and absence of network fees. Due to the latest, EOS blockchain is vastly used for dApps, games with crypto collectibles etc.



EOS blockchain specifications define the architecture of the apps that support it and its limitations. Most EOS solutions allow users to either create a new EOS account or restore an existing one and manage it. It may appear that the accounts created can be used within a specific network only.



OWNR is one of the precious few HD wallets that support EOS. In OWNR Wallet, it is possible to both import and create an EOS account as well as to manage EOS transactions. Accounts registered with OWNR can be used elsewhere without limitations. This makes OWNR a perfect solution for users who want to store and manage EOS in one place.



It is also worth noting that OWNR Wallet provides a user-friendly interface where one can effortlessly create an EOS account in several clicks. This would be of great use to those confused by the normal multi-step algorithm of registering EOS accounts which is now employed in the majority of wallets.



Although there is no network fee, the number of transactions per day is limited by user’s staked resources. The option to manage these resources (CPU, Network and RAM) will be added in OWNR within a couple of weeks, putting the user fully in control of their EOS funds. / OWNR Wallet has an option of replenishing the resources (CPU, Network and RAM) and thus being in full control of your EOS.



“We strive to add full support for EOS so that users don’t have to switch between the apps as it usually happens with this coin,” commented Grygory Sytenko, OWNR Wallet CEO. “What’s more important, we’ve managed to make the account registration so simple that it takes several minutes even for a newbie”.



About OWNR Wallet



OWNR is a multifunctional non-custodial HD wallet launched in April 2019 by an Estonia-based company. It is designed for those who want to keep all cryptocurrency operations in a single app, be it storing, sending, receiving, exchanging or purchasing crypto. Currently 11 basic coins and all the 250K+ ERC20 tokens are supported.



OWNR Wallet is truly cross-platform: the app is now available for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OSX, Linux.



The company is PCI DSS compliant and holds two licenses to provide cryptocurrency purchase. Users can buy basic coins (BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, DASH) with a bank card (Visa, MC), UnionPay, SEPA. In June 2020, OWNR Wallet obtained an MSB license to sell cryptocurrency in the USA and is now applying for the state licenses.



Some of the special features include:

Autodiscovery of all assets supported and ERC20 tokens so that they are instantly available after the wallet import

No limitations as to the length of the seed phrase

Generating up to 20 addresses at once for BTC and BTC-like coins

Widget to watch price updates for the coins of your choice

Round-the-clock support available in the app

SegWit for BTC and LTC

Customizable fees

Testnets for most of the coins supported

OWNR WALLET OŰ info@ownrwallet.com https://ownrwallet.com