Coronavirus - Kenya: Ministry of Health reports 149 new cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Friday June 26, 2020

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 149 new positive cases of Covid-19 after testing 3,090 samples in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of the country’s confirmed cases to 5,533. Cumulatively the country has tested 158,404 samples, the Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr. Rashid Aman said today.

Out of the 149 cases, 148 are Kenyans and one is a foreign national, 94 are male and 55 female. The youngest case is one year old infant and the oldest is 76.

At the same time Dr. Rashid reported that the government has discharged 48 patients from various facilities bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 1,095.

“Unfortunately today the country has lost five more patients who succumbed to the disease bringing the total number to 137,” he said.

Most of the positive cases are from Nairobi with 73 cases, followed by Mombasa with 20, Kajiado 15, Siaya 13, Busia 9, Kiambu 8, Taita Taveta and Machakos 3cases each, Kilifi, Nakuru, Nandi, Bungoma and Isiolo, have one case each.

In Nairobi, the 20 cases are from Kibra 17, Langata 12, Dagoretti North 10, Westlands 7, Embakasi West, and Embakasi North 5 cases each, Roysambu 4, Ruaraka, Makadara, Embakasi South, Kamukunji and Kasarani have two cases each, while Embakasi Central, Starehe and Mathare have one case each.

In Mombasa, the cases are in Mvita 9, Nyali 6, Changamwe 3, Kisauni and Jomvu have one case each while in Kajiado, the cases are in Kajiado East 7, Kajiado Central 6 and Loitokitok 2.

In Siaya, all the 13 cases are in Bondo, while in Busia, the 9 cases are in Teso South. In Kiambu, the cases are in Kiambaa 3, Kikuyu and Kabete have two cases each, and Kiambu Town has one case.

In Taita Taveta, all the three cases are in Taveta, while the three cases in Machakos are in Athi River. The case in Kilifi is in Kaloleni, while the one in Nakuru is in Nakuru East, the one in Bungoma is in Webuye, and the case in Isiolo is in Isiolo town.

The acting head of Public health, Dr. Francis Kuria, added that out of the 609 patients in hospital today, 18 of them are in Intensive care Unit, four are in Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, three at Nairobi Hospital , two are at Aga Khan, four in MP Shah, four in Kenyatta National Hospital ( KNH) and one is in Mombasa hospital.