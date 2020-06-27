Coronavirus - Côte d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions

The current COVID-19 outbreak has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans. On 16 March 2020, the Government of Côte d’Ivoire put in place a series of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic - including the closure of the country’s land, air and sea borders, the suspension of visa issuance at the airports for all incoming travellers, the shutdown of all training and educational establishments and the banning of gatherings of more than fifty persons throughout its national territory. In order to better understand how these restrictions are affecting mobility in the country, IOM launched in late March 2020 a rapid assessment of the COVID-19 situation at key Points of Entry (PoE). The purpose of this assessment is to help national authorities, United Nations agencies, organizations and other key stakeholders identify and develop adequate pandemic preparedness and response interventions at PoE. This report presents information on the operational status as well as the public health measures that have been put in place at 12 official PoE across the country.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3g2ZUmD