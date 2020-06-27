Government to reduce National Development Plan actions

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - The Angolan Government plans to reduce, from 84 to 69, the programmes initially included in the National Development Plan (PDN), for the next two years.,

Speaking to the press last Friday, the minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio dos Santos, addressed the “difficult time” that the Angolan economy is experiencing, a situation that forced a redefinition of priority projects at national level.

He explained that the reduction in programmes is a consequence of the drop in revenues that the national economy registers, motivated, among other factors, by the drop in oil price and production, which is the country’s main export product.

The minister, who was speaking in the end of last Friday’s Cabinet Council session - chaired by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço - said that the reprioritization of projects was extended to the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

Regarding PIIM, he said that only 2,570 projects, out of a total of 3,433, have been selected for execution.

He considered that, at this stage, the priority falls on the municipalities and their respective population, as well as job creation.