Minister stresses modernization through state reform

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - Modernization, digitalization and simplification are important axes for State Reform, said last Friday, in Luanda, the minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.,

Speaking at the public presentation of the new prototype for the Homologation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies, Adão de Almeida stressed that making life easier for citizens should be a permanent objective of the government's work.

"Perhaps the most important axis for us to reinvent ourselves in the true sense is to change our mentalities, because in order to seek new solutions, it is necessary to change our mentality to constantly challenge ourselves and question the reason behind certain solutions", said the government official.

This assessment, according to the minister of State, aims at public decision-makers, civil servants and the citizens in general who are the consumers of public services.

He stressed that, if in 2010 at least 117,000 students were enrolled, in 2019 the country had just over 300,000 enrolled in higher education.

From 2011 to 2019, he continued, Angola went from 24 to 90 Higher Education Institutions, with more students and more Higher Education Institutions necessarily resulting in more graduates every year.

Thus, he added, if in 2010 around five thousand students were graduated, since 2017 the number of graduates per year has been above 20,000.

He defended the need for public service providers to be bold and ambitious in the search for new effective and innovative solutions that put us in search of excellence.

"Providing a service below our capabilities and possibilities should concern us all and providing a mediocre public service cannot be seen as normal," he said.

The new Prototype for the Homologation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies is a relevant milestone in the State Reform process, using an electronic governance paradigm in pursuing the goals of reducing bureaucracy, simplifying acts and achieving greater efficiency in provision of public services.

The technological solution launched last Friday aims to simplify and digitize the Homologation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies procedure.