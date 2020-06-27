Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,181 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 278 people test positive of Covid-19

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today, we have 278 people testing positive of Covid-19 from 4,074 samples that were run in the last 24 hours. This now brings 5,811 the total number of confirmed cases in the country, from a cumulative figure of 162, 478 tests done so far. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: 278 people test positive of Covid-19

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.