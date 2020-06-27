Coronavirus - Kenya: 278 people test positive of Covid-19

Today, we have 278 people testing positive of Covid-19 from 4,074 samples that were run in the last 24 hours. This now brings 5,811 the total number of confirmed cases in the country, from a cumulative figure of 162, 478 tests done so far.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
