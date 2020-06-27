COVID-19 Cases Following Point Prevalence Survey at the Virginia Veterans Care Center »

The Virginia National Guard (VaNG) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) conducted a Point Prevalence Survey (PPS) at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke on June 17, 2020 and 176 residents and 235 staff members were tested.

On June 25, 2020, VDH notified spell out (VDVS) of the results of the June 17 survey. Eight VVCC residents and six VVCC staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All 14 are currently asymptomatic.

The residents were moved to the VVCC COVID-19 isolation area. The affected staff members are at home in self-isolation and were directed to seek care from their personal health care providers.

VVCC has notified residents, family members, and staff of the positive COVID-19 cases.

Measures currently in place to protect the health and safety of VVCC residents and staff include:

VVCC is closed to all visitors. The only exception is for family members to visit a resident in an end-of-life stage, with prior coordination;

All persons entering the building are screened (temperature taken) and are asked about potential COVID-19 exposure. Persons with a fever or a positive response to the questionnaire are denied entry;

Residents are screened three times a day (temperature and vitals). Any resident with a temperature above 100.4 or showing other potential signs of COVID-19 exposure is immediately isolated. A COVID-19 test is conducted upon the direction of the VVCC medical director;

Resident trips outside VVCC have been cancelled, except for visits to outside medical facilities for medically necessary appointments or emergency room (ER) visits;

Residents who have been admitted to a hospital must have a negative COVID-19 result that is less than 24 hours old, and must not have been tested or treated on any dedicated COVID-19 wing or isolation unit of the hospital prior to readmission to VVCC;

All staff who enter a resident room wear masks. If a resident’s condition calls for it, additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves and gowns, is worn per VDH protocol;

Staff are following CDC guidelines related to handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering coughs, and use of PPE; and

Staff who are sick have been directed to stay home and contact their medical care provider;

VVCC continues to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), VDH, and other guidelines closely.

The Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke is operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). It is exclusively for veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States. With a capacity of 224 residents, it delivers four types of care: long-term skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, short-term in-patient rehabilitative care, and domiciliary care.

As of June 25, 2020, there were 188 residents at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. Three hundred and fifteen staff members care for them.