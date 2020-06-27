Angolan Executive approves airport system strategy

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - The Angolan Executive approved last Friday the Global Strategy of the Airport System, during the 6th Ordinary Meeting of the Cabinet Council, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço. ,

According to the meeting's communiqué, the strategy aims to promote the growth of the civil aviation sector, direct investment (foreign and local), the strengthening of security in the operations of the civil aviation sector, as well as aligning the quality of service with the international good practices.

The session also approved the creation of the National Youth and Sports Prize and the respective Regulations, as a way of honoring young Angolans who, in a singular or associated way, in the previous year stood out in the implementation and diffusion of innovative and sustainable projects.

The statement informs that the approval of this diploma results from the need to better value merit, excellence, competence, proactivity and resilience of young Angolans and the recognition of their contribution to the country's socio-economic development.

The Cabinet Council also approved a new Regulation on the Activity of Credit Guarantee Societies, a diploma that aims to promote access to the financial resources necessary to boost investment projects associated with national companies.

The diploma is aimed, in particular, at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), cooperatives or other forms of business organization.

Finally, the Cabinet was informed about the work in progress regarding the drafting of the Proposed Amendment to the Public Contracts Law.