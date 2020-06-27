Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,222 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Update as of 25th June 2020

Department of Health, Seychelles Download logo

Fifty-nine (59) is now the total number of positive PCR test results from the crew of the Spanish fishing fleet who arrived from Senegal and Ivory Coast on the 23rd June 2020.

The Department of Health has taken samples from 198 seafarers altogether and has, so far, obtained 146 results. Tests are currently running for 52 other seafarers.

The Public Health Commissioner has confirmed that all the seafarers who test positive, including those previously placed at Perseverance, will be isolated on ships of the Spanish fishing fleet now dedicated for this purpose. The fleet has their own doctor, personal protective equipment and ability to monitor temperature and other symptoms that the seafarers may develop.

Should the seafarers develop symptoms associated with COVID-19, they will be transferred to the isolation and treatment facilities on Mahe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Update as of 25th June 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.