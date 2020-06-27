Coronavirus - Djibouti: On the Occasion of the Republic of Djibouti’s National Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the government and people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Djibouti as you celebrate the 43rd anniversary of your nation’s independence. Djibouti continues to be an important partner of the United States as we work together to foster prosperity and peace in the Horn of Africa. In these difficult times, as the Horn faces the simultaneous challenges of COVID-19, a desert locust infestation, and devastating flood damage, Djibouti has played a leading regional role in addressing these threats. The U.S.-Djiboutian partnership is vital to bringing security and development to the region. We look forward to continuing our important work together for the mutual benefit of the people of Djibouti and the United States.