Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (359,408) deaths (9,283), and recoveries (173,057) by region:
Central (32,659 cases; 702 deaths; 16,061 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,340; 40; 661), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,552; 149; 900), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; 2,327), Sao Tome & Principe (711; 13; 214)
Eastern (34,421; 1,032; 15,814): Comoros (272; 7; 161), Djibouti (4,643; 52; 4,348), Eritrea (167; 0; 53), Ethiopia (5,245; 89; 1,688), Kenya (5,533; 137; 1,905), Madagascar (1,922; 16; 862), Mauritius (341; 10; 326), Rwanda (858; 2; 398), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,878; 90; 868), South Sudan (1,952; 36; 241), Sudan (9,257; 572; 4,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (833; 0; 761)
Northern (92,674; 3,910; 36,847): Algeria (12,685; 885; 9,066), Egypt (62,755; 2,620; 16,737), Libya (698; 18; 140), Mauritania (3,739; 119; 1,225), Morocco (11,633; 218; 8,656), Tunisia (1,164; 50; 1,023)
Southern (129,699; 2,404; 66,454): Angola (244; 10; 81), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (728; 8; 367), Lesotho (24; 0; 4), Malawi (1,005; 13; 260), Mozambique (816; 5; 223), Namibia (121; 0; 22), South Africa (124,590; 2,340; 64,111), Zambia (1,531; 21; 1,233), Zimbabwe (551; 6; 128)
Western (69,955; 1,235; 37,881): Benin (1,053; 14; 292), Burkina Faso (941; 53; 830), Cape Verde (1,027; 10; 568), Côte d'Ivoire (8,739; 64; 3,587), Gambia (44; 2; 26), Ghana (15,834; 103; 11,755), Guinea (5,260; 29; 4,155), Guinea-Bissau (1,614; 21; 317), Liberia (684; 34; 285), Mali (2,060; 113; 1,387), Niger (1,062; 67; 924), Nigeria (23,298; 554; 8,253), Senegal (6,354; 98; 4,193), Sierra Leone (1,394; 59; 914), Togo (591; 14; 395)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).