ENAPP takes over public recruitment procedure

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 27 - The National School of Public Administration and Policies (ENAPP) will take charge of organizing the public competitions for the admission of employees into the Civil Service, within the framework of the implementation of the measures resulting from the State Reform in Angola.,

The measure, which aims to avoid constraints in the entry of civil servants, results from last Friday's approval, by the Cabinet Council, of the Presidential Decree that institutes the Integrated Procedure in the Recruitment and Selection of Candidates in Public Administration.

To this end, the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), Teresa Dias, said that the legal provision establishes a new paradigm, reinforces transparency and restores participants' confidence in the veracity of the outcome of admission contests.

ENAPP will work on the (...) procedures of public recruitment for the entire administrative machine (...)", stressed the minister, adding that the objective is to make citizens feel an integral part of the culture of transparency, and to avoid the absence of data that could endanger the fairness of these contests.

At last Friday's session, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, also analysed the Revised General State Budget Draft-Law for the 2020 financial year, as well as the Public Finance Sustainability Draft-Law, among other juridical instruments.