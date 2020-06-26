Hanwei Energy Services Reports Year End Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2020 (the “2020 Fiscal Year”). All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.



Financial and Operating Update

Hanwei's principal business operations are in two complementary segments of the oil and gas industry as an operator and developer of its own oil and gas assets in Canada and as a specialized pipe supplier to the industry, both in Canada and internationally. For the financial year ended March 31, 2020, a summary of the Company’s annual financial results are as follows:

Summary of the 2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results from Continuing Operations in thousands of CDN$ except percentages and per share data FY2020 FY2019 Pipe Oil & Gas Corporate Total Pipe Oil & Gas Corporate Total Revenue 8,310 1,986 - 10,296 7,746 2,964 - 10,710 Adjusted EBITDA 759 (967 ) (696 ) (904 ) 807 (533 ) (808 ) (534 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9 % -49 % n/a -9 % 10 % -18 % n/a -5 % Adjusted EBITDA per share 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Net Income (loss) 777 (3,310 ) (935 ) (5,022 ) 31 (16,083 ) (1,285 ) (17,337 ) Diluted EPS (Basic and diluted) 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Basic 194,201,234 Basic 194,201,234 Diluted 194,201,234 Diluted 194,201,234

The Company had revenues of approximately $10.3 million as compared to $10.7 million for the prior year. The 4% decrease in revenues was due to a $1.0 million decrease in oil and gas revenues in Canada from lower oil production offset by a $0.6 million increase in FRP pipe sales driven by the Company’s China market.



• Revenues from the Chinese FRP pipe market increased to $8.0 million (or 97% of total Company FRP pipe revenues) for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $6.1 million (or 79% of total Company FRP pipe revenues) in the prior year. The increase was due to new upstream, distribution projects from both new accounts and existing repeat clients in this market.



• Revenues from the Canadian FRP pipe market decreased to approximately $0.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 (or 3% of total Company FRP pipe revenues) as compared to $1.3 million (or 17% of total Company FRP pipe revenues) in the prior year. The significant reduction was due to the material downturn in the oil and gas industry in Canada affecting oil company project investments including the purchase and installation of FRP pipe products.



• The Company’s Oil and Gas business unit generated revenues net of royalties of $1.7 million and net back of $0.2 million, equivalent to gross revenue of $58.58 per boe with a netback of $6.64 per boe (or a netback margin of 11%) for the year ended March 31, 2020. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the Company generated revenues net of royalties of $2.7 million and net back of $0.5 million, equivalent to gross revenue of $54.60 per boe with a netback of $9.05 per boe (or a netback margin of 17%). The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower production volume as one horizontal well was shut-in for half of the year with certain other wells shut-in for various periods during the year due to maintenance and workover requirements. The reduction in netback per barrel was due to the combination of lower production with higher repairs and maintenance costs.



• The Company produced approximately 93 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), including 89 bbl/d of oil and 21 mcf/d of gas. as compared to 148 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), including 138 bbl/d of oil, 59 mcf/d of gas and 1 boe/d of liquids in the prior year.



The Company had a loss from operating activities of $2.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 which was the same as that in the prior year. A $0.2 million decrease in income from operating activities of the FRP pipe business was offset by a $0.2 million decrease in loss from operating activities in the oil and gas business.

Update on COVID-19 Impact

Global commodity prices have declined significantly due to a collapse in demand attributed to COVID-19 in combination with an oversupply of oil due to disputes between major oil producing countries. With the low and volatile commodity price environment due to COVID-19, subsequent to the year-end the Company temporarily shut-in part of its production that was considered uneconomic at low crude oil prices.

The Company’s FRP pipe manufacturing plant in China was closed for most of the last quarter of the 2020 Fiscal Year due to the Chinese New Year in January 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the Chinese government. The plant started reopening in early March 2020 with a graduated, multi-phase plan taking into account health and safety protocols particular to the COVID-19 situation.

The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company is not known at this time. Estimates and judgments made by management in the preparation of our MD&A and financial statements are increasingly difficult and subject to a higher degree of measurement uncertainty during this volatile period.

Oil and Gas Reserves

The oil and natural gas reserves of the Company attributable to the Leduc Lands and Entice Lands as at March 31, 2020 (the “2020 Reserves Report”) were evaluated by Trimble Engineering Associates Ltd. (“Trimble”), an independent qualified reserves evaluator.



The following table provides a comparison of the 2020 Reserves Report to the 2019 Reserves Report (as at March 31, 2019) and the “Proved” and “Proved Plus Probable” remaining reserves of the Company’s PNG Properties on a gross (before royalties) and net (after royalties) basis together with the net present values at various discount rates on an after tax basis.

Remaining Reserves Net Present Values After Tax Mboe; After Tax (M$) Company Company @ 0% @ 5.0% @ 10.0% @ 15.0% @ 20.0% Gross Net M$ M$ M$ M$ M$ 2020 Reserves Report Total Proved 702 591 14,221 9,410 6,734 5,078 3,968 Total Proved + Probable 1,300 1,128 24,038 14,756 10,044 7,232 5,376 2019 Reserves Report Total Proved 681 585 15,552 11,931 9,322 7,419 6,001 Total Proved + Probable 1,110 956 24,418 17,655 13,087 9,913 7,636 Variance Total Proved 21 6 (1,331 ) (2,521 ) (2,588 ) (2,341 ) (2,033 ) YoY Variance % 3.1 % 1.0 % -8.6 % -21.1 % -27.8 % -31.6 % -33.9 % Total Proved + Probable 190 172 (380 ) (2,899 ) (3,043 ) (2,681 ) (2,260 ) YoY Variance % 17.1 % 18.0 % -1.6 % -16.4 % -23.3 % -27.0 % -29.6 %

For disclosure relating to the oil and gas reserves attributable to Hanwei as of March 31, 2020, please see Hanwei's Form 51–101F1: Statement of Reserves Data and other Oil and Gas Information of Hanwei Energy Services Corp., Hanwei's Form 51–101F2: Report of Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator or Auditor and Hanwei's Form 51–101F3: Report of Management and Directors on Reserves Data and Other Information, all of which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Hanwei's profile.

