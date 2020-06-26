Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Initiates Election Process for an Additional Director

/EIN News/ -- Lima, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, June 26th, 2020 – Following the recent announcement of its new Board composition, and Shareholder approval of the expansion of the Board, Credicorp announces the initiation of the process to elect the ninth member of its Board.



On June 8th, Credicorp announced that the Annual General Shareholders Meeting had approved an amendment to Credicorp’s bye-laws to increase the size of the Board from 8 to 9 members. Credicorp expects to propose an additional director nominee, to be voted upon at an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.

On June 25th, the Compensation and Nominations Committee of the Board determined the guidelines for the process to select the ninth board member. At this time, Credicorp would like to announce that it is beginning its selection process and shareholders are welcome, in parallel, to propose candidates up until July 15th (inclusive). Once this pre-selection process has concluded, Credicorp’s Board will announce, in the next few months, the date for an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to elect the nominee.

Credicorp recently announced the election of its new Board of Directors. Today, Credicorp´s Board is more independent and diverse than in years past. For further information regarding the new Board and details on the independence criteria, please refer to our June 8 th press release .





