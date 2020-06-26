Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

  MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected as early as 2:30 p.m.

H.R. 1425 – Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act (Reps. Pallone/Neal/Scott (VA) – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education and Labor)

H.R. 7301 – Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020 (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 5332 – Protecting Your Credit Score Act of 2019 (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)

Complete Consideration of H.J.Res. 90 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency relating to "Community Reinvestment Act Regulations" (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.  On Friday, the House is not in session.

H.R. 2 – Moving Forward Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure/Education and Labor/Financial Services/Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Oversight and Reform/Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020

