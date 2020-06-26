Aurora Spine Quarterly Filings Update

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES



CARLSBAD, Calif., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASG) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its quarterly financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively "Quarterly Filings").

The logistics of the Company's financial statement preparation and audit processes have been impacted by government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including severe restrictions on movement affecting our employees and operations in California. On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Quarterly Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Company intends to file the Quarterly Filings on or before July 15, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy pursuant to the Company's Insider Trading Policy.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its Annual Filings for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

