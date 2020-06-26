Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302631

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/26/20 1526 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Scott Knudsen

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiteriver Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/26/2020 at 1503 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling south bound on I-89 which was operating erratically. Troopers with Vermont State Police located the vehicle at 1526 hours and enacted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 in Williamstown, VT. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Scott Knudsen, indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completion of the investigation, Scott was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Scott was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191