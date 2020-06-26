Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302631
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/26/20 1526 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Scott Knudsen
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiteriver Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/26/2020 at 1503 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling south bound on I-89 which was operating erratically. Troopers with Vermont State Police located the vehicle at 1526 hours and enacted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 in Williamstown, VT. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Scott Knudsen, indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completion of the investigation, Scott was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Scott was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2020 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191