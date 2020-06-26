RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. To Issue 3 Million Incentive Share Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") announces that incentive share options to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company were granted to CEO, Steve Marshall, with an exercise price of $0.24 per share. The incentive share options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire six months from the date of the grant. Should all of the announced options be exercised in the term, the aggregate amount payable to treasury would be CA$ 720,000.



The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific, technology of which the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY built-in features include Remittance Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is a self-licensed European PSD2 payment institution under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly owned subsidiaries on four continents.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 165,098,265 shares issued and outstanding.

