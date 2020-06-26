Birmingham Neoclassic Hiphop Artist Constantine The Emcee Returns With Scorching New Single 'Runnin'
Man's incessant lies, classism and pursuit for omnipotence has alienated a people, who now seek to discover who they really are.
With injustice at an all-time high, neoclassic hiphop artist, Constantine the Emcee, knew it was officially time to release his song, Runnin', to the public.BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Birmingham, Alabama's legendary producers and hiphop heads has returned with a riveting new single. Neoclassical hiphop artist, Constantine the Emcee, has released Runnin', featuring spoken word artist, LaShanna, and the Umdabu South African Dance Company. Released on the indie record label, Responsible Media, Runnin' is available now on all digital streaming platforms.
Runnin' is a unique and rhythmic production composed by Constantine the Emcee. Add to it his mind-bending lyricism and you have an introspective hit that ensures a thrill you have not previously heard. Runnin’ highlights the dynamic drumming talents of South African musician and dancer, Johannes “Jomo” Xulu, as well as actress and spoken wordsmith, LaShanna Tripp, who co-wrote the track. Runnin’ premiered in the film, Reverse, produced by Alfred Lowe, but was never publicly released by the label. With injustice at an all-time high, Constantine the Emcee knew it was officially time to release the song to the public, saying:
Constantine the Emcee is the second artist to debut on the independent Responsible Media LLC (RM) record label, which officially began its quiet journey in 2008. Although several singles are slated for the artist's release in the coming weeks, Responsible Media executives admit it has all been a long time coming.
