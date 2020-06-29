James Hardy Attorney Connecticut Discusses Criminal Defense in the Age of Protest
EINPresswire.com/ -- James Hardy Attorney Connecticut has carefully watched the recent round of protests and, regardless of his political beliefs, is worried that many of these individuals are not prepared for the potential criminal cases. Here's what they need to know, he says.
Types of Charges That May Occur, According to James Hardy Attorney Connecticut
Over the years, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut has defended many different people in a variety of situations. And the recent glut of protests is a reminder that such actions often trigger a substantial excess of criminal convictions for people who have never been in the system before. James Hardy Attorney Connecticut finds that this situation is often tough for some people to handle.
And as the protests increase in intensity and spread, there's a very good chance that more people will experience many types of charges. For example, James Hardy Attorney CT states that many protesters get hit with charges like disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace. These charges usually occur if protesters block a sidewalk, refuse to obey police disorders, or shout at others in a way that may cause violence.
Even if a protest remains peaceful and carefully avoids these actions, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut has found that they may still be charged with unlawful assembly. This charge is often slippery because the police get to interpret when a crowd intends to commit an "unlawful" act. And if they refuse to leave when ordered to by the police, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut states this is considered proof that they want to commit an unlawful act.
Defenses Against Charges During Protests
James Hardy Attorney Stamford Connecticut says protesters who have little experience with the law may not realize the trouble they're getting into here. For example, they may be charged with misdemeanors that could cause them to go to jail for up to one year and even get a hefty fine. And if the protest turns violent – even if provoked by the police, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut says – they could be charged with a felony.
Defenses against this type of crime often hinge on the individual's behavior and their constitutional right to assemble, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut says. In such cases, he usually argues that the law against disorderly conduct was too vaguely applied in this instance and that his client was not breaking the law by merely being in a crowd, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut says.
And he may also argue that these laws were not applied according to reasonable guidelines and were discriminatory. For example, police breaking up a peaceful protest simply because they were black is not legal, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut argues. Though these types of cases aren't always easy to win, it is possible to get a good result when working hard, and with a good lawyer, James Hardy Attorney Connecticut argues.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
James Hardy Attorney Connecticut