Sunwing celebrates reopening of select Royalton Luxury Resorts with massive savings of up to 50% off summer vacations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a temporary three-month closure due to COVID -19, Royalton Luxury Resorts has announced it will be reopening four of its most popular resorts on July 15. To celebrate, Sunwing is offering the irresistible deals that travellers have been dreaming about with the launch of its Royalton Grand Reopening Sale, with savings of up to 50%. From now until Friday, July 10, Canadians eager to return to the tropics can save big on August departures to Royalton Negril Resort and Spa , Hideaway at Royalton Negril , Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa and Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun .



In addition to these incredible deals, vacationers can book with peace of mind by taking advantage of Sunwing’s new flexible booking options which allow them to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, enjoy flexible payment options and receive up to $800 per couple with complimentary Price Drop Cash Back. For added confidence, travellers can add on a Worry Free Cancellation Waiver for as low as $49 per person.

To ensure that guests can focus on enjoying their All-In Luxury˚ getaway without worrying about safety, Sunwing has introduced its new Safe with Sunwing commitment to ensure the health and safety of its customers throughout their entire vacation experience. In addition, the Safety-Assured Vacations initiative from Royalton Luxury Resorts includes a 360˚ Clean Approach with advanced sanitation measures, Diamond Clean guestrooms, advanced dining safety with reduced restaurant capacity, adherence to physical distancing guidelines and the implementation of a Safety-Assurance Team at each resort.

Vacationers who can’t wait to trade in views of their backyard for picturesque ocean vistas will love staying at the lavish Royalton Negril Resort and Spa . This top-rated luxury resort offers something for everyone in the family, from the action-packed kids club to the sprawling oceanview pool. Those planning an adults only getaway can stay at Hideaway at Royalton Negril , a resort-within-a-resort featuring an exclusive restaurant and a private beach area.

Canadians excited to return to the shores of Riviera Maya can stay at one of the area’s most popular luxury resorts, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa . The resort offers numerous gourmet cuisine options for those who miss eating out and sparkling pools where guests can enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation. For an adults only option, vacationers can choose to stay at Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun next door.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

