Data Facts Announces Partnership with RxGenomix for COVID-19 Employee Testing

/EIN News/ -- Memphis TN, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a leading provider of national and international background screening solutions, announced recently they have partnered with RxGenomix to provide employers ways to test and monitor employees to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

RxGenomix recently introduced a suite of tools to seamlessly integrate COVID-19 screening and testing into the workplace. This includes digital screening tools that are easily accessible to all, proprietary hardware for temperature monitoring and access tracking at facility entrances, COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and antibody testing with fast turn times and accurate results.

Data Facts’ Senior VP of Strategic Solutions, Lisa May, acknowledges the partnership’s benefits. “Companies want to return to work safely, and these tools can help them achieve this goal. RxGenomix products are easy to implement and cost-effective for employers. We are happy to be bringing solutions our clients need right now to protect their employees while re-opening their businesses.”

Eric Johns, Senior VP of Business Development for RxGenomix, concurs with May. “Our partnership with Data Facts helps us serve more employers and assists in building safer, healthier workplaces. We are happy to be working with them to get our COVID-19 screening, testing, and monitoring solutions out to market.”

The RxGenomix solution is one of two COVID-19 testing and monitoring solutions Data Facts provides: The proactive suite of tools, and an employee-driven health assessment and information gathering solution, available as a customizable application.

About RxGenomix

RxGenomix primarily offers a comprehensive pharmacogenomics (PGx) implementation solution created to empower pharmacists and other healthcare providers to optimize and scale the application of PGx, enabling them to improve patient care while reducing costs. RxGenomix provides education, training, materials, research, in-depth analytics, connective technology, delivery tools, and laboratory support needed for any healthcare provider, employer, or health benefit provider to effectively implement pharmacogenomic testing to their practice or benefits strategy. Building on deep relationships and competencies in their core practice has enabled them to offer a unique and comprehensive return to work solution focused on screening, monitoring, and testing.

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions provide clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts. Because you deserve a better experience.