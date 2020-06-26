Avista Issues Request for Proposals for Renewable Energy

Renewable energy intended to offset higher priced market purchases and meet clean energy goals

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, Wash., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista, through a request for proposal (RFP), is seeking proposals from renewable energy project developers who are capable of constructing, owning, and operating up to 120 average MW’s (aMW’s) (alternating current, or AC) whether through one or multiple proposals with a minimum net annual output of 20 aMW alternating current (AC).



Avista’s intent is to secure the output from renewable generation resources, including electricity, capacity and associated environmental attributes. Avista’s interest in acquiring new renewable energy resources is to offset market purchases and fossil-fuel thermal generation. This interest is consistent with Avista’s 2020 Integrated Resource Plan which identifies that the utility will consider acquiring additional resources if such resources have lower long-term cost than electric market alternatives.

“This renewable energy resource RFP reinforces the goal we established last year to serve our customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and 100% carbon neutral resources by 2027,” said Jason Thackston, Avista’s senior vice president of energy resources.

The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to new renewable resource generating facilities. Avista may engage a third-party consultant to gain an outside perspective as it relates to the RFP. Avista will not accept proposals for renewable energy certificates only. Avista is not considering a self-build option for this facility or facilities.

Proposals must satisfy the requirements of the RFP, including that any renewable generating resource submitted for consideration in this RFP must be a new eligible renewable resource or nonemitting electric generation as defined by RCW 19.405.020, including:

Wind

Solar

Geothermal

Biomass

Hydroelectric

Other eligible renewable resources

Avista will consider proposals that include storage associated with any of the above listed eligible renewable resources.

RFP responses are due by Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista website at: myavista.com/RenewablesRFP .

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 393,000 customers and natural gas to 361,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp . (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com .

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

