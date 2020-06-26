Pittsfield Side by Side (UTV) Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer William Jones 603-271-3361 June 26, 2020

Pittsfield, NH – On June 26, 2020 at approximately 1:15 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single side by side (UTV) crash involving a male operator and three female passengers on private property in Pittsfield.

Adam Reed, 29, of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, was operating a side by side (UTV) in a private hay field on the Pittsfield and Gilmanton town line. While attempting to navigate along the edge of the field through tall hay grass, the UTV struck a downed tree. One passenger, Amy Lecates, 32, of Pittsfield, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Reed and the other two passengers did not sustain any injuries.

The operator and all three passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, which prevented more serious injury. It appears as though dangerous riding conditions were the leading cause of the crash.

Fish and Game personnel along with Loudon Police Department, Pittsfield Police Department, Canterbury Police Department, and Loudon Ambulance responded to the scene. Loudon Ambulance transported Lecates to Concord Hospital.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to ride within their capabilites and always wear safety equipment while operating.