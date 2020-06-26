EPCOR Gives $50,000 to Arizona Pandemic Response

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering essential services communities can count on, supporting customers who have been directly impacted, and protecting the health and safety of employees, contractors and customers has remained EPCOR’s focus since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



Today, EPCOR is announcing additional support for people impacted by COVID-19 in the state of Arizona with a $50,000 contribution to Governor Ducey’s AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“Arizonans have continued to stand together and help each other these last few months,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is focused on supporting those in need—protecting the vulnerable, expanding access to nutritious meals, providing PPE to medical professionals and more—and this generous donation strengthens those efforts. Thank you to EPCOR and all our partners for supporting Arizonans as we work to return stronger.”

“Supporting our communities is the heart of what we do and that is, perhaps, more vital than ever before,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tragic and far-reaching impact on our state, and we are honored to be able to support Governor Ducey’s AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund and help Arizona #ReturnStronger together.”

With this support, EPCOR joins major Arizona employers and philanthropists in providing critical funds needed to combat COVID-19’s impact on public health and wellness, including medical professionals and first responders on the front line of this crisis, and the state’s most vulnerable residents.

“The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee is very grateful for this significant donation from EPCOR,” said committee chair Eileen Klein. “We are proud to play a role in supporting Arizonans statewide who are most in need during this pandemic. Thank you to the entire EPCOR team for your leadership and generosity.”

EPCOR’s $50,000 donation to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund is the latest step taken by the company to support Arizonans affected by COVID-19. Since March 2020, EPCOR has offered bill payment assistance for customers whose employment has been disrupted or who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Visit epcor.com for more on EPCOR’s COVID-19 response.

To support, learn more, or apply for funding support from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund and how Arizona is working to #ReturnStronger, visit arizonatogether.org .

About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 665,000 customers across 44 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.