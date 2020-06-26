Attorney General’s Office ponder over arrest warrant against Isabel dos Santos

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 26 - Angola’s Attorney General Helder Pitta Grós said he did not rule out issuing an international arrest warrant against against businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, in connection with money laundering.,

Speaking to the press, the public prosecutor magistrate did not set a time horizon for the execution of the arrest warrant, having said only that the possibility is part of the ongoing process.

“We are working in cooperation with the Portuguese authorities. And if the need arises… to get to that point, we will see how to proceed,” Helder Pitta Gros said in response to questions at a press conference in the capital Luanda.

Helder Pitta Grós, who was speaking Friday at the end of a meeting with prosecutors at the central executive services of the Interior Ministry, stressed that the execution of the arrest warrant is a possibility.

Isabel dos Santos is being investigated in the context of civil and criminal cases, in which the Angolan State claims values ​​in excess of five billion US dollars.

The businesswoman, the daughter of ex-President José Eduardo dos Santos, was the subject of a seizure of bank accounts and shareholdings, and holdings in several companies in Portugal were also seized.

Isabel dos Santos, who denies all accusations and says that she is the target of a "politically motivated attack", said earlier that she intends to challenge the decision to seize assets by the Portuguese court before the European Court of Human Rights, based on the process of the Attorney General's Office.

In December 2019, the Provincial Court of Luanda decreed the preventive seizure of personal bank accounts by Isabel dos Santos, her husband, Congolese Sindika Dokolo, and the former manager of Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA), Mário da Silva, in addition to of nine companies in which the businesswoman holds stakes, for alleged private businesses that would have hurt the Angolan state.

In January, the International Investigative Journalism Consortium also revealed more than 715 thousand files, under the name 'Luanda Leaks', which detail alleged financial schemes by Isabel dos Santos and her husband, which will have allowed them to withdraw money from the Angolan public purse. through tax havens.