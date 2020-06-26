DATCP Reminds Farmers to Apply for Wisconsin Farm Support Program by Monday​

​Release Date: June 25, 2020​

MADISON – With more than 11,600 applications filed since June 15, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding eligible farmers to apply for direct payments through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program if they have not already.

The application window closes at 11:59 PM on Monday, June 29. Applications should be completed online at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm. (Producers should be aware that the online application will be down for maintenance from 10 PM-midnight on Friday, June 26.)

Eligible farmers include those with gross income between $35,000 and $5 million for 2019. Producers of any commodity may apply as long as they meet the income eligibility requirements. More information about the program is available at https://revenue.wi.gov. Any questions or issues with the application, including translation needs, can be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) at (608) 266-2772 or DORFarmSupport@wisconsin.gov.

DOR staff may follow up with applicants directly about their application. If farmers are unsure about the identity of the person calling, they should hang up and call the department back at (608) 266-2772.

More Information on the Wisconsin Farm Support Program

In May, Governor Tony Evers allocated $65 million of Wisconsin's funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support our state's agriculture industry in responding to the challenges presented by COVID-19. Groups representing Wisconsin farmers requested that $50 million of that funding be provided in the form of direct payments to farmers, and Governor Evers fulfilled that request.

In addition to the Wisconsin Farm Support Program at the state level, producers may wish to apply for direct payments through the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Interested farmers should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office for more information about federal aid that may be available to them.

