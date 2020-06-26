Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

FRIDAY – AUGUST 7, 2020
8:00 AM ET
     
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free:   1-800-621-6136
International Toll:   1-303-223-4363
Webcast:   www.magna.com 
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
     
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 14, 2020
North America Toll Free:   1-800-558-5253
International Toll:   1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:   21965365

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


