Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 25th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Twenty-one (21) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (18), Botswana (2) and Mozambique (1) and are all isolated.

Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Matabeleland North Province (3).

156 RDT screening tests and 435 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 65111 (36423 RDT and 28688 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 551; recovered 128, active cases 417 and 6 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of Active Cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 6 94 1 *51 0 10 39 0 2 Harare 76 246 5 *205 0 58 145 0 2 Manicaland 3 0 0 27 0 0 27 0 0 Mash Cent. 0 22 0 10 0 2 8 0 0 Mash East 2 5 2 49 0 17 32 0 0 Mash West 0 17 1 36 0 1 34 0 1 Midlands 48 0 11 54 0 4 49 0 1 Masvingo 0 8 0 53 2 15 38 0 0 Mat North 12 8 0 15 3 6 9 0 0 Mat South 9 35 1 50 0 15 35 0 0 Total 156 435 21 551 5 128 417 0 6

*14 cases that were being reported under Bulawayo Province have been moved to Harare Province after a verification exercise carried out by the use of linelists from the two provinces.

Midlands Province received 11 positive results from NMRL.

All COVID-19 confirmed cases should be isolated and contacts of confirmed cases should be quarantined.