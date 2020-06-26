Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 25th June 2020
Highlights of the situation report
- Twenty-one (21) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (18), Botswana (2) and Mozambique (1) and are all isolated.
- Recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Matabeleland North Province (3).
- 156 RDT screening tests and 435 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 65111 (36423 RDT and 28688 PCR).
- To date the total number of confirmed cases is 551; recovered 128, active cases 417 and 6 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
|
Number of tests done
|
Number of Confirmed Cases
|
Number
Recovered
|
Number of
Active
Cases
|
Deceased
|
Province
|
RDT
|
PCR
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
New
|
Cum
|
Bulawayo
|
6
|
94
|
1
|
*51
|
0
|
10
|
39
|
0
|
2
|
Harare
|
76
|
246
|
5
|
*205
|
0
|
58
|
145
|
0
|
2
|
Manicaland
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
Mash Cent.
|
0
|
22
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
Mash East
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
49
|
0
|
17
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
Mash West
|
0
|
17
|
1
|
36
|
0
|
1
|
34
|
0
|
1
|
Midlands
|
48
|
0
|
11
|
54
|
0
|
4
|
49
|
0
|
1
|
Masvingo
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
53
|
2
|
15
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
Mat North
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
Mat South
|
9
|
35
|
1
|
50
|
0
|
15
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
156
|
435
|
21
|
551
|
5
|
128
|
417
|
0
|
6
*14 cases that were being reported under Bulawayo Province have been moved to Harare Province after a verification exercise carried out by the use of linelists from the two provinces.
Midlands Province received 11 positive results from NMRL.
All COVID-19 confirmed cases should be isolated and contacts of confirmed cases should be quarantined.