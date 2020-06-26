Secretary DeVos Approves Four Additional Perkins Career and Technical Education State Plans

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced today the Department of Education has approved four additional career and technical education (CTE) plans. Arkansas, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee are the latest states to have their CTE plans approved under the new, bipartisan Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V), which was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on July 31, 2018.

“Thanks to the president’s leadership, the new career and technical education law gives local leaders the flexibility to make investments in the highest impact areas of local need,” said Secretary DeVos. “We know many well-paying, in-demand jobs require CTE training but not necessarily a college degree and the associated debt. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly highlighted the need for all education to be tailored to meet each student’s unique needs, more nimble, and relevant to 21st-century realities. High-quality CTE programs are a critical way to help learners of all ages and get our economy back up and running at full speed.”

Perkins V encourages states and territories to expand opportunities for every student to access educational opportunities that will put them on the path to success. Each state crafted a plan to fulfill its promise of offering a robust CTE option for students following consultation with its key constituents representing education and workforce, business and industry, and parents and community partners.

To date, 35 Perkins plans have been approved by the Secretary.

The following are some of the noteworthy elements from each of the approved plans. Additional details about each approved plan can be found on the Department’s website .

Arkansas

Promotes a skilled workforce through its “Be Pro Be Proud” initiative, a hands-on experience with skilled professionals demonstrating jobs across the state.

Introduces a CTE program for Unmanned Aerial Systems for students to earn industry-recognized commercial drone pilot credentials, as well as credentials for building, repairing, and flying drones.

Provides student scholarships during high school for an endorsed concurrent enrollment course or certificate program at the postsecondary level.

Mississippi

Implements a Certification of Online Learning to assist teachers and administrators in meeting the requirements for online teaching such as instructional design, classroom management, and legal issues in the digital environment.

Provides a CTE Administrator Academy that pairs newly hired CTE administrators with mentors and covers topics such as instructional management, assessment, and student organizations.

Ensures coordination among Perkins V eligible recipients in the development of CTE programs through its Education Achievement Council.

Nevada

Targets technical assistance efforts to increase access to and opportunities for high-quality CTE programs among local schools and institutions.

Provides additional funding supports to rural school districts by leveraging the Perkins Reserve Funds.

Promotes innovation in CTE programs aligned to high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors through a competitive grant process.

Tennessee