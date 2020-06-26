Mspark Promotes Glenn Kawasaki to Vice President, Consumer Analytics

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading shared mail company, has promoted Glenn Kawasaki to Vice President, Consumer Analytics.



Glenn joined Mspark in July 2018 as Senior Director, Consumer Analytics. In Glenn’s two years at Mspark, he has built a high-performing data science team, upgraded technology, and implemented best practice processes to drive a higher level of support for Mspark clients. His role in the company will continue to lead the Consumer Analytics team and provide best-in-class strategy and support for our sales teams and clients.

Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel said, “Glenn’s leadership has been integral in our partnerships with our clients and prospects as we identify their ideal customers and analyze post-promotion data to maximize campaign performance. I look forward to seeing Glenn grow our data science capabilities at Mspark and continue to help drive exceptional results that our clients achieve from using our Mspark solutions.”

Glenn has spent the majority of his career in Marketing and Analytics roles. Before joining Mspark, he was VP of Analytics for WorkPlace Media and VP of Consumer & Digital Analytics for Imagitas (a division of Pitney Bowes). In these roles he drove strategy, innovation, and client solutions. Glenn earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from California State University, Fullerton.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

