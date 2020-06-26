FAX Capital Announces Voting Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (the Company) (TSX: FXC & FXC.WT) herein announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held via virtual webcast on June 25, 2020.



All matters put forward for the shareholders’ consideration, as detailed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2020, received the requisite levels of approval at the Meeting.

The details of the voting results in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes by Poll Votes for Votes withheld John F. Driscoll Carried 2,242,401 (99.23%) 17,500 (0.77%) Frank Potter Carried 2,238,401 (99.05%) 21,500 (0.95%) Blair Driscoll Carried 2,242,401 (99.23%) 17,500 (0.77%) Paul Gibbons Carried 2,242,401 (99.23%) 17,500 (0.77%) Edward Jackson Carried 2,242,401 (99.23%) 17,500 (0.77%)

The voting results for the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP to serve as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorised the Company’s board of directors to fix their remuneration are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes by Poll Votes for Votes withheld Carried 2,014,101 (89.12%) 245,800 (10.88%)

Voting results for the confirmation of the Company’s Amended and Restated Voluntary Measures By-Law are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes by Poll Votes for Votes withheld Carried 2,242,401 (99.10%) 20,473 (0.90%)

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, which is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com .

About FAX Capital Corp.

The Company is an investment holding company with a business objective to maximize its intrinsic value on a per share basis over the long-term by seeking to achieve superior investment performance commensurate with reasonable risk. The Company intends to invest in equity, debt and/or hybrid securities of high-quality businesses. The Company initially intends to invest in approximately 10 to 15 high-quality small cap public and private businesses located primarily in Canada and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Further information about the Company is available at www.faxcapitalcorp.com .

